A reader asks: Why do wines change with age?

A reader emailed with a straightforward request: Please explain why a two-year-old wine tastes different from the same wine that's seven years old.

As with many simple questions, there is no simple answer. Wine is alive. Its ability to age is what sets it apart from all other beverages. Beer goes stale over time. Soda goes flat. Liquor might not spoil, but then again, it doesn't transform. Wine mimics our life cycle: It starts young, then matures into a more…