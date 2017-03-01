Art of Community | Public celebration will honor Wilf Woods on March 12

There's going to be a big community celebration in honor of my father, the late Wilfred R. Woods, on Sunday afternoon, March 12, starting at 3 p.m. at the Numerica Performing Arts Center with a rip-roaring party at Pybus Public Market to follow.

The public is invited to attend this celebration.

Former Secretary of State Sam Reed will be one of three civic leaders who will share thoughts about dad's contributions to the region and the state. He'll be joined…