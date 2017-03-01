The Wenatchee World

Weather:

46°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi50° Mostly Sunny

Tonight

Lo31° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi43° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo31° Mostly Cloudy then Slight Chance Rain

Friday

Hi44° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi41° Chance Showers

Saturday Night

Lo27° Snow Showers Likely

Sunday

Hi39° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow Showers

George Will | Big government, sneaky

by By George F. WillWashington Post Writers Group
Commentary
Send to Kindle
Print This

In 1960, when John Kennedy was elected president, America’s population was 180 million and it had approximately 1.8 million federal bureaucrats (not counting uniformed military personnel and postal workers). Fifty-seven years later, with seven new Cabinet agencies, and myriad new sub-Cabinet agencies

(e.g., the Environmental Protection Agency), and a slew of matters on the federal policy agenda that were virtually absent in 1960 (health care insurance, primary and secondary school quality, crime, drug abuse, campaign finance, gun control, occupational safety,…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 