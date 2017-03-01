Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross confirmed as Trump’s secretary of commerce

Wilbur Ross Jr., a former banker and investor who earned billions during decades of buying and selling industries and whom President Donald Trump has touted to lead his trade negotiations, was confirmed as secretary of commerce by the Senate in a 72-to-27 vote on Monday night.

Dubbed the “king of bankruptcy” for his leveraged buyouts of battered companies in the steel, coal, textile and banking industries, Ross has generated a fortune of $2.5 billion, ranking him among the wealthiest 250…