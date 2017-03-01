Born with Down syndrome, shy teen competes in bodybuilding

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Life hasn’t been easy for Jon Atkins. Born with Down syndrome, he deals with a lot of just-can’t-dos. It took years to learn to count to 10. At 19, he’s able to read 30 or so words. Fine motor skills — buttoning a shirt — remain frustrating.

But Jon is no quitter, and he’s found something he’s pretty good at: bodybuilding. This is remarkable, because Down syndrome typically causes low muscle tone.

Jon comes across as…