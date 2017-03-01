The Wenatchee World

Weather:

42°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo31° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi42° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy then Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi43° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi41° Chance Showers

Saturday Night

Lo27° Snow Showers Likely

Sunday

Hi39° Snow Showers Likely

Sunday Night

Lo25° Chance Snow Showers

Monday

Hi39° Snow Showers Likely

Brewster boys basketball team’s tourney run cut short by Liberty (Spangle)

by Daniel Rubens.
Send to Kindle
Print This

SPOKANE — After putting up a rousing comeback effort, the Brewster boys basketball team fell just short of earning a spot in the 2B state tournament quarterfinals, falling 65-62 to Liberty (Spangle) at the Spokane Veteran’s Memorial Arena on Wednesday afternoon.

“Our kids just battled,” Brewster coach Tim Taylor said. “We just got down and came back and fell a little short at the end. Did everything we could to win, just fell a little short at the end.”

The…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 