Cashmere, Okanogan girls hoops teams set eyes on prize

The Okanogan and Cashmere girls basketball teams are on a collision course. If both win their 1A state quarterfinal games Thursday at the Yakima SunDome, the pair of Bulldogs will battle for a fifth time this season on Friday for a berth in Saturday’s state championship game. But in order to set that clash up, each has to cope with the unique challenges it’ll face Thursday against a pair of dangerous squads in the quarterfinals.

Okanogan vs. Bellevue Christian, 9 a.m.