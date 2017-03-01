The Wenatchee World

Chiefs, Berry agree to terms

by World news services
KANSAS CITY — The Kansas City Chiefs have reached a six-year, $78 million deal with Pro Bowl safety Eric Berry that includes $40 million guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus, according to a source.

It is the most guaranteed money for any current safety contract. The NFL Network first reported the agreement between Berry and the Chiefs. Berry will earn $30 million in first two years of the deal, a source said.

Berry, 28, played on the Chiefs’ franchise tender…

