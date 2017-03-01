Chiefs release Charles

KANSAS CITY — The Kansas City Chiefs have released running back Jamaal Charles, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Charles, 30, joined the Chiefs in 2008 as a third-round draft pick from Texas. He became their regular featured back midway through the 2009 season and by the time he was finished in Kansas City had become the greatest running back in franchise history.
He is the Chiefs’ all-time leader in rushing yards (7,260) and averaged 5.5 yards per carry along the…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.