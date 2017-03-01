Chiefs release Charles

KANSAS CITY — The Kansas City Chiefs have released running back Jamaal Charles, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Charles, 30, joined the Chiefs in 2008 as a third-round draft pick from Texas. He became their regular featured back midway through the 2009 season and by the time he was finished in Kansas City had become the greatest running back in franchise history.

He is the Chiefs’ all-time leader in rushing yards (7,260) and averaged 5.5 yards per carry along the…