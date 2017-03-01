Clifford William Phillips, Sr.

Waterville, WA

Clifford William Phillips, Sr., 85, of Waterville, WA, died Thursday, February

23, 2017. He was born on November 13, 1931, to Clifford and Alice (McGuire)

Phillips at Auburn, WA. He graduated from Tahoma High School and joined the

U.S. Navy Reserves. He then served with the U.S. Air force and U.S. Marines

where he was honorably discharged on August 30, 1955. He then moved to Moses

Lake, WA, where he went to work for the Moses Lake Police Department.

In 1956, he married Shirley Morris in Moses Lake, where they made their first

home. They then moved to Garden Grove, CA, where he made lieutenant with the

Garden Grove Police Department. They moved for a short time to Kent, WA,

before moving to Auburn in 1964, when he went to work for the Auburn Police

Department, retiring there after 20 years. In 1983, they moved to Waterville,

WA, where they have since lived.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley, of Waterville, WA; his brother and

sister-in-law, Ken and Shirley Phillips of Everett, WA; two granddaughters:

Ashley LaVonn Phillips and Amanda Briann Phillips; and three great-

grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Billy, Jr.; and brother,

Don Phillips, both in 2005.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 4, 2017, at 11:00 a.m., at the

United Lutheran Church, 203 S. Chelan St., Waterville, WA. In lieu of flowers,

memorials may be made to charity of choice. Arrangements are by Telford’s

Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.