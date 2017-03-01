The Wenatchee World

Weather:

46°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo31° Increasing Clouds

Thursday

Hi42° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy then Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi43° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi41° Chance Showers

Saturday Night

Lo27° Snow Showers Likely

Sunday

Hi39° Snow Showers Likely

Sunday Night

Lo25° Chance Snow Showers

Monday

Hi39° Snow Showers Likely

Coach reinstated after confrontation

by K.C. Mehaffey
Education, Sports, Public Safety
Send to Kindle
Print This

TONASKET — The Tonasket High School boys’ basketball team ended their season at the State B tournament on Wednesday, losing to the Adna Pirates 50-76.

But many people in this small Okanogan County community are more concerned about the message the boys and other students were getting from their community and their school board leading up to their trip to state this week.

Last week, the board voted to reinstate head coach Kevin Landdeck — who was placed on administrative…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 