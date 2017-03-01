Dear Abby | Woman weighs getting involved in neighborhood case of abuse

Dear Abby: I have always tried to be a compassionate person. I have experienced a lot of abuse, and I’m sensitive to others who go through it. A man across the street from me has been arrested three times in the last six months for domestic abuse. I rarely see a woman there, so I don’t know if the victim is a woman or a child. I moved into the neighborhood only six months ago. My elderly mother lives here…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.