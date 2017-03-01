The Wenatchee World

East Wenatchee teen sentenced for attempted murder by arson

by Jefferson Robbins
WATERVILLE — A 14-year-old girl who admitted setting her home on fire in an attempt to kill her family was sentenced Wednesday to more than four and a half years in juvenile detention.

The girl must serve 244 weeks after pleading guilty to three counts of first-degree attempted murder, one of first-degree arson and one of vehicle theft. Even if released from detention, she'll remain under court supervision until her 19th birthday. Juvenile supervision normally ends at 18.

In his…

