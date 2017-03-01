Educators invite lawmakers to March 10 Town Hall meeting

WENATCHEE — Education funding and other school-related legislative issues are on the agenda at a March 10 Town Hall meeting with 12th District lawmakers.

The Wenatchee Education Association and the North Central Uniserv Council are hosting the meeting from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Wenatchee High School New Commons.

Sen. Brad Hawkins and Rep. Mike Steele have both committed to attending, along with Brandt Cappell of Rep. Cary Condotta's office.

The agenda, which has been put together by Wenatchee…