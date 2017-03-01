Funeral Service Directory

Wednesday, March 1

Marlin Craig, 94, of East Wenatchee: 10:30 a.m. funeral service at Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee. Visitation from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Telford’s Chapel of the Valley. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Friday, March 3

Terry Gene Flanagan, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. service at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, East Wenatchee. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Doris Marguerite Gregg, 98, of Quincy: 1 p.m.…