Funeral Service Directory

Today

Hi50° Mostly Sunny

Tonight

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi43° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo31° Mostly Cloudy then Slight Chance Rain

Friday

Hi44° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi41° Chance Showers

Saturday Night

Lo27° Snow Showers Likely

Sunday

Hi39° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Wednesday, March 1

Marlin Craig, 94, of East Wenatchee: 10:30 a.m. funeral service at Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee. Visitation from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Telford’s Chapel of the Valley. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Friday, March 3

Terry Gene Flanagan, of Wenatchee: 11 a.m. service at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, East Wenatchee. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Doris Marguerite Gregg, 98, of Quincy: 1 p.m.…

