The Wenatchee World

Weather:

51°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo31° Increasing Clouds

Thursday

Hi42° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy then Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi43° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi41° Chance Showers

Saturday Night

Lo27° Snow Showers Likely

Sunday

Hi39° Snow Showers Likely

Sunday Night

Lo25° Chance Snow Showers

Monday

Hi39° Snow Showers Likely

Gibbs seeks state Board of Education job

by Nevonne McDaniels
Send to Kindle
Print This

EAST WENATCHEE — Chris Gibbs has set his sights on state office.

The Eastmont School Board member is one of six who interviewed for the vacant seat on the state Board of Education last week.

He expects to find out by Wednesday whether he got the job, which was open to Eastern Washington applicants.

If Gibbs gets the post, he will have to resign his position at Eastmont, which he has held since 2005. He is board vice president. The…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 