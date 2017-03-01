Gibbs seeks state Board of Education job

EAST WENATCHEE — Chris Gibbs has set his sights on state office.

The Eastmont School Board member is one of six who interviewed for the vacant seat on the state Board of Education last week.

He expects to find out by Wednesday whether he got the job, which was open to Eastern Washington applicants.

If Gibbs gets the post, he will have to resign his position at Eastmont, which he has held since 2005. He is board vice president. The…