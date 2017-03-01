Give your oatmeal the glam treatment

This sumptuous breakfast bowl is what happens when frumpy regular oatmeal gets a modern, stylish makeover.

It doesn't take much effort, and the before-and-after results are astounding.

First, the foundation: Using chewy, nutty steel-cut oats makes the most of the cereal's natural flavor assets; cooking them with red quinoa and stirring in a pop of chia seeds adds compelling texture, color and nutrition; and adding milk to the mix makes it luxuriously creamy.

Then the culinary bling: a topping of…