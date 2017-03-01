Google going after cable with its own streaming service

LOS ANGELES — Google is taking the plunge into live television with a new streaming service that’s designed to compete against SlingTV, DirecTV Now and Playstation Vue.

Google revealed YouTube TV — a $35-a-month service that allows for up to six user profiles — at a press event in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The plan, which like other streaming services does not require a contract or long-term commitment, comes with many of the same channels available on other platforms, such as…