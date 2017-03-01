The Wenatchee World

Grant County Sheriff’s chief deputy testifies before U.S. Senate committee

by Pete O'Cain
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Grant County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ryan Rectenwald recounted on Wednesday the December murder of a 31-year-old Quincy woman to the United States Senate’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

He was asked to provide insight into ways the Trump administration could enforce laws addressing illegal immigration and drugs. Rectenwald told the committee that more should be done to stop illegal immigrants who’ve committed crime from committing more crimes.

Most of Rectenwald's testimony dealt with the murder of Jill Marie…

