Icy winter pushes WSDOT’s road salt budget into the red

It wasn't just Yakima that saw its road-clearing budget take a beating this winter.

Washington state Department of Transportation officials are asking lawmakers to put an extra $5 million into the department's current snow-and-ice removal budget to cover costs incurred this winter.

"We program our budget based on historical data, but we can only predict so much when we're dealing with Mother Nature," said Barbara LaBoe, a WSDOT spokeswoman.

This year's winter affected the entire state, LaBoe said, straining WSDOT's…