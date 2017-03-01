In Loving Memory

Kevin Schoenwald

Wenatchee, WA

Kevin Schoenwald, 58, passed away February 25, 2017, from complications of a

hemmorrhagic stroke he suffered in November, 2016, at home. He was born March

18, 1958, in Wenatchee, WA, to Don and Bonnie Schoenwald, the fifth of seven

children. He was raised in Wenatchee and graduated from Wenatchee High School

in 1976. He served a mission for the LDS Church in Germany from 1977-1979.

After he returned home, he moved to Orem, UT, where he met and married his

forever sweetheart, Kathy Kerby, on July 22, 1980 in Manti, UT. In 1981, they

moved to Wenatchee, where they have resided for the last 35 years.

Kevin was a long-time Wenatchee World carrier, as well as a computer

technician. He was well known and loved by all whose lives he touched.

His family and faith were the most important things in his life. Kevin loved

his family very much; was loved and respected very much by his church family

as well. Kevin loved sharing his love of the Lord and his testimony with

others. He loved to serve others and found much joy in lending a helping hand

when he was needed. He was a selfless Christ-like man that was loved by many.

Kevin was a very active father and played an active role in all five of his

children’s lives. Kevin and Kathy were blessed with their last child, Marcus,

in 1995. It was later found he is autistic and developmentally disabled and

has been in the loving care of his parents ever since. Kevin was a very

devoted father to Marcus and enjoyed taking care of him very much.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Kevin is survived by his loving wife,

Kathy; his daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Aaron Farmbrook; his sons:

Bradley, Gregory, Christopher, and Marcus Schoenwald; as well as his two

grandchildren, who he adored very much, Aiden and Raelynn Farmbrook. Kevin is

also survived by his six brothers and sisters: Mike Schoenwald, Terrel

Gardner, Dan Schoenwald, Claudia Quilter, Sue Hutchinson, and Andrew

Schoenwald; and a large extended family.

A Celebration of his Life will be held Friday, March 3, 2017, 11:00 a.m., at

the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 667 10th Street NE, East

Wenatchee, WA. There will be viewing from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the

service. Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA, is in charge of the

arrangements.