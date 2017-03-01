The Wenatchee World

Today

Hi50° Increasing Clouds

Tonight

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi43° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo31° Mostly Cloudy then Slight Chance Rain

Friday

Hi44° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi41° Chance Showers

Saturday Night

Lo27° Snow Showers Likely

Sunday

Hi39° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow Showers

In the Garden | Master Gardeners will be out in force at Home Expo

by Eron DrewMaster Gardener
Home and Garden
It’s already March. The sun is warming up, the days are getting longer, and it’s time to start thinking about preparing for the upcoming gardening season. 

March is  the month of the KPQ Home Expo. Just in time to jump-start your gardening season, the WSU Master Gardeners of Chelan/Douglas County will be in attendance with a variety of workshops to help get your gardening dreams successfully off the ground.

As usual, the KPQ Home Expo will fill the Town Toyota…

