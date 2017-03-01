The Wenatchee World

Kevin W. Schoenwald

Website Staff
Memoriam
Kevin W. Schoenwald, 58, of Wenatchee, died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.

