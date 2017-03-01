New use for an old gas station? Take East Wenatchee’s survey

EAST WENATCHEE — Got ideas for a new entrance to old downtown? Picnic spot? Event venue? Greenspace with art?

The city of East Wenatchee wants your suggestions on how to convert an old gas station at the north end of old downtown into a useful, attractive public space. On Tuesday the city launched an online survey to find out what you think.

Find a link to the survey on the city’s home page at east-wenatchee.com. The link will be available…