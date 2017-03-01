Pacemakers may malfunction near certain appliances, tools

Pacemakers may fail to properly regulate patients heartbeats near certain appliances and tools that generate electric and magnetic fields, a German study suggests.

Researchers tested how electric and magnetic fields impact pacemakers, small battery-operated devices that help patients hearts beat in a regular rhythm, for 119 people under different conditions.

The results suggest that electric and magnetic fields from sources like power lines, household appliances, electrical tools and entertainment systems might interfere with the devices, said lead author Dr. Andreas…