Plum wins Pac-12 player of the year

Washington’s Kelsey Plum looks to clean up in postseason awards and she captured the first of what’s expected to be bountiful haul when the Pac-12 coaches gave the conferences’ Player of the Year award to the record-setting guard.
It’s the second time a UW player has won the award and the first since Guiliana Mendiola captured it in 2003.
Plum was voted to the 15-member all-conference team along with teammate Chantel Osahor.
Here’s an excerpt of the Pac-12 release on…
