Single mom struggles to manage debts

SEATTLE — Kiera Mann is a hardworking professional who loves her job as an operations manager at the office of an international logistics and transportation company.

She is also a single mom with a son in college, two children at home, credit-card debt and lingering financial fallout from a divorce.

Mann, 38, desperately wants to get off her cash-flow treadmill and start saving for the future.

"I'm not there yet," she said over coffee at a shop in her hometown…