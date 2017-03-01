The Wenatchee World

Weather:

43°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi50° Mostly Sunny

Tonight

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi43° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo31° Mostly Cloudy then Slight Chance Rain

Friday

Hi44° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi41° Chance Showers

Saturday Night

Lo27° Snow Showers Likely

Sunday

Hi39° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Single mom struggles to manage debts

by By George ErbThe Seattle Times
Send to Kindle
Print This

SEATTLE — Kiera Mann is a hardworking professional who loves her job as an operations manager at the office of an international logistics and transportation company.

She is also a single mom with a son in college, two children at home, credit-card debt and lingering financial fallout from a divorce.

Mann, 38, desperately wants to get off her cash-flow treadmill and start saving for the future.

"I'm not there yet," she said over coffee at a shop in her hometown…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 