Snow fields — High school soccer practice begins

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee soccer player Luis Navarrete, 16, retrieves a ball after it was kicked onto a snow bank lining the Apple Bowl's soccer field Tuesday. The school blew snow off half of the field by Monday night and was spreading snow out to melt the rest of this week.

The team won the state championship last year and begins its season next week. Eastmont High School plans to use the Wenatchee field for home matches at the end of…