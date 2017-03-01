Snow fields — High school soccer practice begins

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee soccer player Luis Navarrete, 16, retrieves a ball after it was kicked onto a snow bank lining the Apple Bowl's soccer field Tuesday. The school blew snow off half of the field by Monday night and was spreading snow out to melt the rest of this week.
The team won the state championship last year and begins its season next week. Eastmont High School plans to use the Wenatchee field for home matches at the end of…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.