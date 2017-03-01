Sounders’ Evans out five to seven weeks with calf muscle strain

Sounders defender Brad Evans has been shut down for five-to-seven weeks as he tries to recuperate from what’s being called a calf muscle strain.

The team made the decision shortly before returning from Charleston, S.C., on Sunday, where they had played three exhibition games and scrimmaged against a local college in preparation for Saturday’s season opener in Houston. Evans, 31, began experiencing leg problems shortly upon rejoining the squad from a January training stint with the U.S. Men’s National Team.