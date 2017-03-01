South Douglas Conservation District tree sale coming up

WATERVILLE — Orders are now being accepted for the South Douglas Conservation District’s 28th annual tree and shrub sale.

Native and adapted trees, shrubs and wildflowers are available for windbreaks, wildlife habitat, erosion control and yards.

This year, in addition to the regular catalog, available plants may be viewed online at southdouglascd.com. Orders will be taken until March 21, with pickup April 1 at the NCW Fairgrounds in Waterville.

While pre-ordering is preferred, some plants will be available at the…