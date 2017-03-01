State Senate again approves bill to make fourth DUI a felony
OLYMPIA — The Washington state Senate voted unanimously on Thursday to make a fourth intoxicated driving charge a felony, marking the sixth time the Senate has unanimously approved a similar measure since 2015.
For the previous five times, a press release from Republicans said, the House of Representatives has declined to bring the measure to the floor for a vote.
"This bill makes it easier to put these drivers behind bars for longer terms. We need to think about the…