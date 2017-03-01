Survey shows resistance to changing Eastmont school configuration

EAST WENATCHEE — Leave the school grade configuration alone.

That was the first-glance takeaway from the results of a community survey of four school configuration options designed to help determine where to build new classrooms in the Eastmont School District to handle projected growth for the next decade.

Unfortunately, the current configuration “doesn’t get us where we want to go,” Eastmont School Board President Annette Eggers said after the results were presented Monday. “Two things are a given: change is…