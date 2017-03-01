To take care of your heart, even little changes can help

Eat better, drink less, exercise more, sleep enough: It's common advice for heart health — and it's frequently ignored. Just 3 percent of American adults meet the standards for healthy levels of physical activity, consumption of fruit and vegetables, body fat and smoking, according to recent study.

But a major lifestyle overhaul isn't the only way to help your heart, studies suggest. Even small changes can make substantial differences.

Eventually, little changes can add up, says David Goff, director of…