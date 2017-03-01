The Wenatchee World

Eugene Robinson | Trump is president, if he knows it or not

by Eugene RobinsonWashington Post Writers Group
Commentary
The Trump administration so far has been smoke and mirrors, sound and fury, self-proclaimed victimhood and angry tweets. Where is the substance? Where is the competence? And where — increasingly — is the public support?

Donald Trump’s approval rating of 41 percent is the lowest Gallup has ever measured for a president this early in his term. It should be no surprise that Trump isn’t having a hearts-and-flowers honeymoon, given that his inauguration was followed a day later by the…

