Vikings decline Peterson option

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings will not pick up their option on Adrian Peterson’s contract for the 2017 season, the team announced Tuesday. Peterson will become an unrestricted free agent on March 9.
Peterson, who restructured his deal with the team before the 2015 season, had an option for 2017 that would have paid him $18 million, including a $6 million roster bonus had he been on the roster on the third day of the new league year. The Vikings had…
