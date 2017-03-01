The Wenatchee World

Weather:

46°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo31° Increasing Clouds

Thursday

Hi42° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy then Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi43° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi41° Chance Showers

Saturday Night

Lo27° Snow Showers Likely

Sunday

Hi39° Snow Showers Likely

Sunday Night

Lo25° Chance Snow Showers

Monday

Hi39° Snow Showers Likely

Wenatchee and Eastside city councils host historic meeting

by Pete O'Cain
Send to Kindle
Print This

EAST WENATCHEE — For the first time anyone can remember, city councils from Wenatchee and East Wenatchee on Tuesday hosted a joint meeting.

The two councils, along with planning commissions from both cities, met to discuss Our Valley, Our Future — a community development effort.

“It was a good first step,” said Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz. “We have a ways to go to start figuring out ways to work together to combine those sorts of things to make a difference.”

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 