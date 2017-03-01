Wenatchee and Eastside city councils host historic meeting

EAST WENATCHEE — For the first time anyone can remember, city councils from Wenatchee and East Wenatchee on Tuesday hosted a joint meeting.

The two councils, along with planning commissions from both cities, met to discuss Our Valley, Our Future — a community development effort.

“It was a good first step,” said Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz. “We have a ways to go to start figuring out ways to work together to combine those sorts of things to make a difference.”