The Wenatchee World

Weather:

51°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo31° Increasing Clouds

Thursday

Hi42° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy then Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi43° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi41° Chance Showers

Saturday Night

Lo27° Snow Showers Likely

Sunday

Hi39° Snow Showers Likely

Sunday Night

Lo25° Chance Snow Showers

Monday

Hi39° Snow Showers Likely

Wild bring home serious hardware, welcome in Prince George

by Arch Ecker
College Sports
Send to Kindle
Print This

The Wenatchee Wild trophy case is gathering some coveted hardware as the British Columbia Hockey League’s regular season has drawn to a close. Additionally, the Wild are represented as finalists in some league awards that will be announced later this week.

RON BOILEAU MEMORIAL TROPHY: The BCHL awards this trophy to the team with the most points in the regular season. The Wild earned this trophy with a record of 45-9-4, good for 94 points.

BRETT HULL TROPHY: Named in…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 