Wild bring home serious hardware, welcome in Prince George

The Wenatchee Wild trophy case is gathering some coveted hardware as the British Columbia Hockey League’s regular season has drawn to a close. Additionally, the Wild are represented as finalists in some league awards that will be announced later this week.

RON BOILEAU MEMORIAL TROPHY: The BCHL awards this trophy to the team with the most points in the regular season. The Wild earned this trophy with a record of 45-9-4, good for 94 points.

BRETT HULL TROPHY: Named in…