The Wenatchee World

Weather:

46°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi50° Mostly Sunny

Tonight

Lo31° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi43° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo31° Mostly Cloudy then Slight Chance Rain

Friday

Hi44° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi41° Chance Showers

Saturday Night

Lo27° Snow Showers Likely

Sunday

Hi39° Chance Rain/Snow

Sunday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Wind hasnt caught hydro yet

by By Tracy WarnerEditorial Page Editor
Commentary
Send to Kindle
Print This

While our state officially does not consider it to be so, hydroelectricity is the king of renewable, clean, carbon-free power. Bragging about wind power and its growth doesn’t change that, but that won’t discourage anybody.

The American Wind Energy Association proudly reported this month that as of 2016 the generating capacity of wind power exceeded hydroelectric power for the first time. There is 78,956 megawatts of installed hydroelectric generating capacity in the United States, and now 82,183 megawatts of installed…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 