Wind hasnt caught hydro yet

While our state officially does not consider it to be so, hydroelectricity is the king of renewable, clean, carbon-free power. Bragging about wind power and its growth doesn’t change that, but that won’t discourage anybody.

The American Wind Energy Association proudly reported this month that as of 2016 the generating capacity of wind power exceeded hydroelectric power for the first time. There is 78,956 megawatts of installed hydroelectric generating capacity in the United States, and now 82,183 megawatts of installed…