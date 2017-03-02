The Wenatchee World

3-month sentence over handgun involved in fatal accident

by Jefferson Robbins
WENATCHEE — A Mattawa man who illicitly sold a .380-caliber pistol that later went off during a domestic dispute and killed a Manson woman was sentenced to three months in jail Wednesday.

Ellwood Benjamin Woods III, 34, pleaded guilty in January to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm for his part in the chain of ownership that ended in the July 2016 death of Anna Gladys Sanchez, 23. 

Sanchez was shot in the head during a struggle with her boyfriend at…

