3-month sentence over handgun involved in fatal accident

WENATCHEE — A Mattawa man who illicitly sold a .380-caliber pistol that later went off during a domestic dispute and killed a Manson woman was sentenced to three months in jail Wednesday.

Ellwood Benjamin Woods III, 34, pleaded guilty in January to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm for his part in the chain of ownership that ended in the July 2016 death of Anna Gladys Sanchez, 23.

Sanchez was shot in the head during a struggle with her boyfriend at…