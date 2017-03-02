Art of Community | Caryl Andre talks about the magic of Special Olympics

One of the truly magical events in the Wenatchee Valley each year is the annual Special Olympics Winter Games, which brings 1,500 athletes, plus hundreds of coaches and volunteers for three days of competition, camaraderie and fellowship.

The 27th annual winter spectacle begins Friday night at the Town Toyota Center with the opening ceremonies, followed by competitions and a huge dance on Saturday night.

There is a sense of magic about Special Olympics that brings out the best in the…