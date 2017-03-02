Brown a ‘Steeler for life’ after new deal

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed Antonio Brown to a four-year, $68 million contract extension that makes him the highest paid wide receiver in the National Football League.

The 28-year-old receiver, whose deal includes a $19 million signing bonus, had one year remaining on his current contract, which was set to pay him $4.71 million in 2017. The average $17 million per year salary over the duration of the deal is $2 million higher than that of Cincinnati’s A.J. Green,…