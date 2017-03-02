The Wenatchee World

Weather:

45°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy then Slight Chance Rain

Friday

Hi43° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Rain/Snow then Slight Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi42° Slight Chance Rain/Snow then Rain/Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo27° Rain/Snow Likely then Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi39° Rain/Snow Likely then Chance Showers

Sunday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday

Hi40° Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow Showers

Tuesday

Hi44° Chance Showers

Cashmere girls basketball team brushes off La Center, needs fifth win over Okanogan to reach 1A state final

by Daniel Rubens.
Send to Kindle
Print This

YAKIMA — It was always going to be difficult for the Cashmere girls basketball team to put up a better first-half showing in Thursday’s 1A state tournament quarterfinal at the Yakima SunDome than Okanogan did in the opening game of the day. But the Bulldogs somehow found a way to upstage their rivals and set up a semifinal showdown for a spot in the state championship.

With lockdown defense and excellent ball movement, Cashmere put on a stunning first-quarter performance,…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 