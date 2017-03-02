The Wenatchee World

Duane C. Brunner

Memoriam
Duane C. Brunner, 83, of Cashmere, died Monday, Feb. 27, 2017.

Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

