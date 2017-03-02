Eastside council approves traffic control on Highline/Simon

EAST WENATCHEE — Highline Drive has $1 million worth of improvements coming later this year. City Council on Tuesday approved a small traffic control on Simon Street near a Safeway entrance.

The traffic control will prevent eastbound motorists on Simon from crossing Highline into Safeway. Eastbound drivers will only be able to turn right out of Simon.

City staff recommended a traffic control that only allowed drivers to turn right into Simon and right out of Simon. But council essentially…