Ancient literature, modern sound: ‘EDM Antigone’ brings reimagined classic to students

by Holly Thorpe
Yesterday, 200 students were the first to see the world premiere of “EDM Antigone,” a new rock opera, at the Numerica Performing Arts Center. Over the course of the week, more than 1,200 local students from four counties will see the show — in seven performances for students only — at no cost thanks to an education program through the PAC. Then, on Tuesday, there will be a performance for the public. 

For “EDM Antigone” creator and producer Don Fox, this…

