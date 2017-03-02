Entiat named Tree City USA

ENTIAT — The Arbor Day Foundation has named Entiat “Tree City USA” for the 16th consecutive year, the city announced Wednesday.

Each city considered for the distinction must meet three requirements — have an established tree board or department, have a tree-care ordinance, allocate an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and ensure the city officially observes Arbor Day.

The recognition “brings residents together and creates a sense of community pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement…