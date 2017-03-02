The Wenatchee World

Weather:

44°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy then Slight Chance Rain

Friday

Hi43° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Rain/Snow then Slight Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi42° Slight Chance Rain/Snow then Rain/Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo27° Rain/Snow Likely then Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi39° Rain/Snow Likely then Chance Showers

Sunday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday

Hi40° Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow Showers

Tuesday

Hi44° Chance Showers

Entiat named Tree City USA

by Christine Pratt
Send to Kindle
Print This

ENTIAT — The Arbor Day Foundation has named Entiat “Tree City USA” for the 16th consecutive year, the city announced Wednesday.

Each city considered for the distinction must meet three requirements — have an established tree board or department, have a tree-care ordinance, allocate an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and ensure the city officially observes Arbor Day.

The recognition “brings residents together and creates a sense of community pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 