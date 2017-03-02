The Wenatchee World

Tonight

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy then Slight Chance Rain

Friday

Hi43° Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Rain/Snow then Slight Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi42° Slight Chance Rain/Snow then Rain/Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo27° Rain/Snow Likely then Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi39° Rain/Snow Likely then Chance Showers

Sunday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday

Hi40° Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow Showers

Tuesday

Hi44° Chance Showers

Everybody Out | Riverfront rock gym now open

by By Sarah ShafferWenatcheeoutdoors.org
An exciting moment for the Wenatchee Valley is happening right now. Located only a stone’s throw from Walla Walla Park and the Town Toyota Center, Riverfront Rock Gym celebrated their grand opening this weekend. Riverfront Rock Gym offers a great opportunity for everyone from experienced climbers to novices, youthful seniors to energetic youths, to check it out and learn the ropes.

The facility is state of the art and has modern climbing features that very few other climbing gyms in…

