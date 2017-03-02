First Friday March-es on

This months First Friday features art from some of the valley’s up-and-coming fine artists as well as work from seasoned regulars.

The display at the museum highlights talented high school artists in mixed mediums, while a members’ show at Two Rivers Gallery and an exhibit by the 220 art group at Mela highlight the work of some of the valley’s most well-known artists.

Lemolo Cafe & Deli, 114 N Wenatchee Ave., Open until 6 p.m. on First Friday

Aimee Stewart is a…