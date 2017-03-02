The Wenatchee World

Weather:

36°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi41° Mostly Cloudy

Tonight

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy then Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi44° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi40° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo26° Snow Showers Likely

Sunday

Hi39° Snow Showers Likely

Sunday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday

Hi41° Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Snow Showers

First Friday March-es on

Cindy Reitveldt for Wenatchee First Fridays
Send to Kindle
Print This

This months First Friday features art from some of the valley’s up-and-coming fine artists as well as work from seasoned regulars.

The display at the museum highlights talented high school artists in mixed mediums, while a members’ show at Two Rivers Gallery and an exhibit by the 220 art group at Mela highlight the work of some of the valley’s most well-known artists.

Lemolo Cafe & Deli, 114 N Wenatchee Ave., Open until 6 p.m. on First Friday

Aimee Stewart is a…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 