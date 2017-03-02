The Wenatchee World

Forest Service proposes whitebark pine restoration

by K.C. Mehaffey
CHELAN — The Chelan Ranger District is proposing to enhance 1,576 acres of whitebark pine habitat in the Falls Creek area, about 34 miles northwest of Chelan.

The Summer Blossom Whitebark Pine Restoration Project would include non-commercial thinning, pruning, and burning in the high elevation areas around Summer Blossom and South Navarre, and restoration of Summer Blossom meadow.

Comments, most useful if received by March 30, can be sent to Pete Wier, Chelan Ranger District, 428 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan,…

