35°

Forecast

Weather

Today

Hi41° Mostly Cloudy

Tonight

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy then Slight Chance Snow

Friday

Hi44° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Rain

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi40° Mostly Cloudy

Saturday Night

Lo26° Snow Showers Likely

Sunday

Hi39° Snow Showers Likely

Sunday Night

Lo25° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Monday

Hi41° Chance Snow Showers

Monday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Snow Showers

Guest commentary | Health care is better with advanced planning

by By Peter Rutherford, MD
Commentary
The last two decades have seen a tremendous increase in the sophistication and complexity of available health care. We enjoy increased knowledge, new and improved technology, enhanced clinical skills of physicians, nurses and therapists, and superior medications. Until a couple of decades ago many health conditions had limited or no effective treatments, and an individual’s life ended naturally and hopefully peacefully. Today, in some situations health care has the ability to prolong life but often with a poorer quality of…

